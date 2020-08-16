CHESWICK (KDKA) — Hundreds of motorcyclists are expected to hit the road Sunday for charity.

They will be taking part in the third annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride.

This ride benefits a scholarship fund and helps Allegheny County Police Training Academy graduates.

It remembers Officer Brian Shaw, who was killed during a traffic stop and foot chase in 2017.

He worked for the New Kensington Police Department at the time.

People will come out or remember his life and service to the community.

The ride will begin at the Syria Mosque in Cheswick and will go around the area.

If you are in the New Kensington area, expect rolling road closures throughout the event.

Timing is hard to estimate as organizers expect hundreds of motorcycles.

The route they are expected to follow takes riders up Route 28, up Route 128 to Ford City, before heading out to Vandergrift and then coming back to New Kensington.

There, they will pass by the Police Department before heading back to the Shriners Center.

The ride is expected to take roughly 90 minutes.

Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. for people who are pre-registered. They can check-in at the Shriners Center.

If you are not pre registered, you are asked to check-in at the Acmetonia Elementary School parking lot down the hill from the Shriners Center.

The cost to join the ride is $10.

The ride is set to begin at 10:00 Sunday morning.