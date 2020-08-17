By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 71 new Coronavirus cases Monday out of 944 test results, and two additional deaths.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 9,504 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 1 month to 97 years with a median age of 47 years, the Health Department says. The date of positive tests ranged from August 11 through August 16.

Today, the county is not reporting hospitalization data, saying that it goes back to late June.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 870 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 229 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 90 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has reached 290. The newly reported deaths occurred August 6 and 7 and included one person in their 80s and one in their 90s.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: