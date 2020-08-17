Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OHIOPYLE (KDKA) — Search and rescue crews are working to find a missing woman in Ohiopyle State Park.
County dispatchers say the 76-year old went missing last night near the Fern Cliff Trail while she was with her daughter.
That’s where Park Rangers, State Police, and other search teams spent the last several hours searching for her.
Authorities haven’t released her name or picture yet.
She disappeared wearing only a red t-shirt and jeans.
