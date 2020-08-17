GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A local man is accused of exposing himself to young girls in two communities.

Michael Jeffrey Shoaf is facing charges of indecent exposure, endangering the welfare of a child and corrupting the morals of minors from alleged incidents that stretch back several years.

“The allegation is that this type of behavior has occurred two, three, four times over a two- or three-year period,” said Penn Township Police Department Chief John Otto.

The 34-year-old’s alleged inappropriate behavior happened inside a trailer he was living in along Janet Cort in Penn Township.

“This case was brought to our attention by a young lady’s mother, who relayed to us that she believed her 10-year-old daughter was exposed to an adult male in an inappropriate situation,” said Otto.

The child told investigators that in addition to exposing himself, Shoaf and the victim played hide and seek with another little girl inside the trailer. Shoaf and the victim hid in a shower, and that is when he asked the child to touch his exposed penis, police say.

Investigators say the behavior continued when Shoaf moved into a Manor Borough home, allegations in which the same victim witnessed Shoaf allegedly exposing and touching himself while she and a friend danced and did gymnastics in the backyard.

Shoaf is free on a $20,000 unsecured bond. Police say the investigation is ongoing.