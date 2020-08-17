By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 384 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday and no additional deaths.

This is contrary to the two deaths reported today by the Allegheny County Health Department. The statewide total number of cases has risen to 124,844 since Sunday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Aug. 190 and Aug. 16, is 165,521 with 5,608 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 15,447 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Sunday. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,468.

There are 1,342,475 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 644 probable or unconfirmed cases at this time.

The state health department numbers show there are 20,413 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 4,244 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 24,657. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,059 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 8,956 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

