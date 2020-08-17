HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Dozens of local employers received help getting their frontline workers hazard pay after the Wolf administration handed out $50 million in grants.

The grants can be used for hazard pay for direct, full-time and part-time employees who earn less than $20 an hour for the 10-week period from Aug. 16 through Oct. 24.

“Pennsylvania’s front-line workers put themselves and their loved ones at risk each day they report to work to ensure the continuation of critical goods and services for their communities, and hazard pay is an important opportunity to compensate these vital workers,” said Gov. Wolf in a statement.

“It is undeniable that COVID-19 has put incredible stress on Pennsylvania’s economy, health care system and workforce, and my administration is committed to supporting our businesses and communities as we continue to navigate this global pandemic.”

Dozens of local employers in the healthcare, food manufacturing, food retail, social assistance, janitorial, transit and security industries received money.

You can find a full list of businesses awarded grants online.