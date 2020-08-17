Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pens forward Evgeni Malkin underwent a successful elbow surgery.
Penguins general manager and executive vice president Jim Rutherford announced Malkin’s surgery on his left elbow Monday morning.
The Pens say the surgery was done at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Malkin is expected to take three to four weeks to recover.
The team’s season came to an end earlier in August after losing game 4 against the Montreal Canadiens. They’ve dropped opening series in back-to-back years for the first time since 2011 and 2012.
