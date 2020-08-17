By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Just days after students began moving in, the University of Pittsburgh says two students tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, Pitt said they learned the results from two days of testing last week at the Oakland campus.

“This preliminary data shows prevalence is low and in line with expectations. Out of 450 asymptomatic students tested August 12-13, two students tested positive. That is an estimated prevalence of 0.44% in the Pitt student population on the Oakland campus,” Pitt said in a release.

The two students who tested positive were moved into university isolation housing and are being cared for, the university says.

For students coming to Pitt, they will have to shelter-in-place for 14 days before attending in-person classes. According to the university, seven days of quarantine must be completed before arriving on campus and the next seven are to be done once they move in.

Some students may need to attend remote classes even after in-person classes start.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, about 25 percent of the first-year students will be living in nearby hotels to help limit the number of people in dorms.

Throughout the semester, Pitt plans to continue to screen students for the coronavirus.