Zachary Miller is scheduled to appear in federal court today.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Zachary Miller, who was declared a fugitive from justice last week, has voluntarily surrendered to the FBI, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady’s Office.

(Photo Courtesy U.S. Attorney Scott Brady’s Office)

Zachary Miller, 27, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh of violating several federal narcotics laws, including “possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine” around February 15 of this year.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady’s Office says that Miller is scheduled to appear in federal court in Pittsburgh this afternoon before a magistrate.

