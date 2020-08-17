Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Zachary Miller, who was declared a fugitive from justice last week, has voluntarily surrendered to the FBI, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady’s Office.
Zachary Miller, 27, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh of violating several federal narcotics laws, including “possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine” around February 15 of this year.
U.S. Attorney Scott Brady’s Office says that Miller is scheduled to appear in federal court in Pittsburgh this afternoon before a magistrate.
