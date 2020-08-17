By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MORGANTOWN, W.V. (KDKA) — West Virginia University says it will be reinforcing coronavirus restrictions after hearing of several reports of students attending off-campus parties this past weekend.

“It was very disappointing to see the reports of numerous parties being held around Morgantown this past weekend,” said Dean of Students Corey Farris. “Being a Mountaineer means living our values. We expect our students to show their respect and appreciation for others by wearing their masks and following the rules. There will be consequences for those who refuse to do the right thing – including expulsion.”

In West Virginia, social gatherings of more than 25 people are not allowed, according to state health guidance.

“Let me be clear: Reports of inappropriate behaviors and activities will be addressed,” said Farris. “The University is serious about protecting the health and safety of our campus community and has implemented a variety of measures in order to have on-campus classes this fall. If students do not follow the guidelines, then perhaps they are not serious about being on campus for their studies and should re-evaluate their reasons for being here.”

WVU added that students should report large gatherings to university police at 304-293-COPS or through a university app, LiveSafe.