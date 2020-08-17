Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Zach Aston-Reese is expected to be out six months after undergoing left shoulder surgery.
The Penguins announced the news on Monday. The center played in all four of the Penguins’ qualifying round games.
Zach Aston-Reese underwent successful left shoulder surgery.
The surgery was performed at UPMC Montefiore Hospital by team physician, Dr. Dharmesh Vyas.
Aston-Reese is expected to be sidelined for six months. pic.twitter.com/bJ4wEM4dM2
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 17, 2020
Pens forward Evgeni Malkin underwent successful elbow surgery, the team also announced on Monday.
