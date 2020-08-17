CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 71 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths, 9,504 Total Cases Countywide
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Zach Aston-Reese is expected to be out six months after undergoing left shoulder surgery.

The Penguins announced the news on Monday. The center played in all four of the Penguins’ qualifying round games.

Pens forward Evgeni Malkin underwent successful elbow surgery, the team also announced on Monday.

