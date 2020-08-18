Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2020 Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival has been canceled.
Festival organizers announced the cancelation due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Refunds for tickets will be provided within 5-7 business days.
The following statement from organizers was announced in a press release:
“The health and safety of our guests, our vendors, and our staff are always our top priority. There was just no way to safely host the Festival at this time. We’ll be back in 2021 with our Kennywood family and we wish everyone a safe 2020- hopefully filled with lots of pierogies at home!”
Organizers say that plans are in the works to announce a future date for September 2021’s festival at Kennywood Park at a later time.
You must log in to post a comment.