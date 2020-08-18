By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 45 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday out of 810 test results, and one additional death.

The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 9,549 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 17 to 91 years old with a median age of 45, the Health Department says. The date of positive tests ranged from July 14 through Aug. 17.

The health department says out of the 810 tests in Tuesday’s update, 85 percent were from specimens collected in the past two weeks and two-thirds were from tests conducted since Friday. Forty-five new coronavirus cases out of 810 test results put the percent positivity for today’s numbers around 5.5%,

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 887 patients. There were no new hospitalizations reported Tuesday.

The death toll has reached 291. The newly reported death occurred Aug. 17. The patient was a person in their 70s associated with a long-term care facility.

