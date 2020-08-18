HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that Pennsylvania will be one of several states to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its attempts to change USPS ahead of the election.

“Voting is safe. We have been doing this for centuries,” Shapiro said in response to President Trump’s claims of potential fraud that could be caused by mail-in voting.”There’s no reason to think that they [postal workers] would let us down.”

Shapiro also said that the Trump administration’s actions are “illegal” and that the changes should have been submitted to the Postal Regulatory Commission first for approval, and, without doing so, the administration “impedes” Pennsylvania’s “free and fair election.”

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said that he is willing to work with any other Attorney Generals on this lawsuit. Shapiro made the announcement along with Washington’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson. The lawsuit will be filed within the next 24 to 38 hours in the Eastern District, according to Shapiro.

