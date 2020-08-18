By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Congressman Conor Lamb was among the Democrats who gave a keynote address at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.
He was in a joint presentation with 16 other “rising stars” in the Democratic Party. The Democrats gave the address together, each speaking at various times. Lamb was seen in his video near the Roberto Clemente Bridge.
The Democrats were hoping to show that Joe Biden has the support of a diverse group of young people.
In January, Lamb endorsed Biden for president.
“I think it’s a way that Vice President Biden is choosing to demonstrate that he has a lot of support among young people of a lot of different types,” Lamb told KDKA’s Jon Delano before the address.
U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta also represented Pennsylvania during the address.
You must log in to post a comment.