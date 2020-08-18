PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many parents are making tough decisions about how to handle being back to work and back to school these days.

KDKA’s Celina Pompeani provided details about a popular program that is going a little extra to students.

Parents and communities are getting creative with how to handle kids going back to school.

In Cranberry Township, a popular before and after school program is expanding its hours and offerings to help families adapt to this new normal.

Operated by the Township’s Parks and Recreation Department, Kids Club is introducing a Plus program.

If offers child supervision and a learning environment all day or students from kindergarten through sixth grade.

It’s a way to help parents who have to return to work but their kids are enrolled at schools that are going to be online only.

The Parks and Recreation Department says students will have dedicated schoolwork time plus activities, crafts, and exercise.

The department is also hiring more attention wants to watch the children.

More information about the program can be found online.