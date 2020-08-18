PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 300 protesters are marching through East Liberty.

Pittsburgh Public Safety sent out an alert about the protest, saying it’s planned but the route for the march is unknown. Public safety said about 150 protesters gathered at Penn and Centre avenues Tuesday evening.

Drivers are urged to use caution moving through the area.

Public safety said they will be on scene monitoring and directing traffic “to ensure everyone’s safety.”

KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso is on scene and reports she’s hearing the group might march to Mayor Bill Peduto’s home.

Protest in East Liberty in front of Target. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/u3SPUTT7Uj — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) August 18, 2020

This weekend, between 150 and 200 protesters gathered outside of the mayor’s home to call for his removal from office after a protester was arrested by plainclothes officers and put into an unmarked white fan.

The group is currently on the move, heading down Centre Avenue and shouting chants like “Black lives matter here” and “no justice, no peace.” Before that, they sat in the intersection of Penn and Centre avenues.

The protest crowd has grown to about 300 people and they have begun moving inbound along Centre Ave. Motorists, please be cautious when driving in the area. The demonstration route is has not been shared with Public Safety. https://t.co/wwmBMGsW6y — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 18, 2020

