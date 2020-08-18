CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 45 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 9,549 Total Cases Countywide
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 300 protesters are marching through East Liberty.

Pittsburgh Public Safety sent out an alert about the protest, saying it’s planned but the route for the march is unknown. Public safety said about 150 protesters gathered at Penn and Centre avenues Tuesday evening.

Drivers are urged to use caution moving through the area.

Public safety said they will be on scene monitoring and directing traffic “to ensure everyone’s safety.”

(Photo Credit: KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso/Facebook)

KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso is on scene and reports she’s hearing the group might march to Mayor Bill Peduto’s home.

This weekend, between 150 and 200 protesters gathered outside of the mayor’s home to call for his removal from office after a protester was arrested by plainclothes officers and put into an unmarked white fan.

The group is currently on the move, heading down Centre Avenue and shouting chants like “Black lives matter here” and “no justice, no peace.” Before that, they sat in the intersection of Penn and Centre avenues.

