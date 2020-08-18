Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
McDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) — A manhunt is underway following a shooting in Washington County.
County 911 dispatchers say this all started around 11:15 p.m. in McDonald.
KDKA is told that a man shot another man on East Lincoln Avenue before he drove off and crashed along Fannie Street.
The driver took off and authorities are out searching for them.
The victim was flown to an area hospital.
There is no word on their condition at this time.
