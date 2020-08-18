CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 71 New Cases, 2 Additional Deaths, 9,504 Total Cases Countywide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The shooting took place in McDonald around 11:00 p.m. Monday night.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Manhunt, McDonald, Shooting, Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

McDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) — A manhunt is underway following a shooting in Washington County.

County 911 dispatchers say this all started around 11:15 p.m. in McDonald.

KDKA is told that a man shot another man on East Lincoln Avenue before he drove off and crashed along Fannie Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko)

The driver took off and authorities are out searching for them.

The victim was flown to an area hospital.

There is no word on their condition at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more details on this developing story.

Comments