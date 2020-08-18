By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Vivien, the two-toed sloth at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, celebrated her third birthday Tuesday.
The aviary threw Vivien a socially-distant birthday party complete with a cake made from corn, zucchini, yellow squash and sweet potato “icing.” Vivien’s cake was topped off with a hibiscus flower and a hard-boiled egg.
A small group of aviary staff members were there to celebrate with Vivien, and the event was streamed on Facebook.
The birthday girl is one of the three sloths who live at the National Aviary. Wookiee celebrated his twentieth birthday this week.
You can now visit Vivien, Wookie and the other sloth Valentino from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with timed ticketing and other safety protocols in place.
