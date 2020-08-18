Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for information regarding a male black bear that was killed in Lackawanna County.
The Game Commission shared on Facebook that the bear weighed approximately 400 pounds.
An examination of the bear’s remains revealed injuries related to an animal having been shot with a firearm.
The Game Commission believes that the bear’s time of death was between 10:15 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Game Commission’s Northeast Region Office.
