The Game Commission believes that the bear was shot and killed.
Filed Under:Clifton Township, Lackawanna County, Local News, PA Game Commission

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking for information regarding a male black bear that was killed in Lackawanna County.

The Game Commission shared on Facebook that the bear weighed approximately 400 pounds.

(Photo Credit: PA Game Commission)

An examination of the bear’s remains revealed injuries related to an animal having been shot with a firearm.

The Game Commission believes that the bear’s time of death was between 10:15 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Game Commission’s Northeast Region Office.

