PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two of George Floyd’s nephews will be taking to the streets of Pittsburgh today for an hours-long march for peace and equality for one another.

KDKA’s Chris Hoffman’s caught up with Floyd’s relatives, who are also here to help a mother on a mission.

Cortez Rice and Tim Williams, nephews of George Floyd were at Pittsburgh’s Freedom Corner to support Danielle Brown.

She is the mother of Duquesne University student Marquis Brown, who died in 2018 after police say he smashed out a window and fell 16 stories.

Brown feels there is more to this story and has been on a hunger strike that is going into its 46th day.

Rice and Williams spent time with her yesterday, learning about Brown’s death and her demands for change.

Their final destination is Washington, D.C., where they will be for the 57th anniversary of the “I Have a Dream” speech given by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Rice and Williams are traveling across the country, trying to bring an end to police brutality.

“I was very excited and appreciative. Just talking to them and the similarities we have with each other about the urgency of doing what we’re doing,” Danielle Brown said.

“He gave us a mission to come out and share everyone’s story. Everyone deserves to be heard. We are tired, tired of this, man. I’ve cried out and I can’t cry no more,” Cortez said.

The two nephews who are cousins have visited several states on their journey including Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

The men plan to march around the city again today at 10:00 a.m.