PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another comfortable day is expected with high temperatures near 80 degrees today. Humidity levels will be low.

There will be another small chance for rain this afternoon.

I have the chance at 30 percent, up from 20 percent yesterday.

Most areas will be completely dry today with lots of sunshine expected this afternoon.

Wind will be out of the west northwest from 4 to 12 mph.

Looking ahead, our next good chance for rain arrives this weekend with scattered storms Friday afternoon and all day light rain expected on Saturday.

Sunday’s rain will also be light with most of it falling before noon.

High temperatures should remain in the mid-to-low 80’s over the weekend.

For the month, we have seen 1.71” of rain so far.

That’s not too far behind the average pace for the month.

Normally at this time we’d expect to see around 1.98” of rain.

We are just 0.27” behind that pace, but most of what we have seen so far this month (1.7”) fell over the first 86 hours of the month.

