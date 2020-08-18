Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.
Police say Jordan Boyd was last seen on Tuesday in the Perry North area. He was wearing a dark green shirt, cut off jeans and gray shoes, police say.
He is 5-foot-1, 130 pounds. He has an Afro with blonde tips.
Police seek the public’s help in locating missing 11yr old Jordan Boyd. He was last seen 8/18 in Perry North wearing a green shirt, and gray shoes. He has an Afro with blonde tips. Please call SVU detectives if you have any information. https://t.co/K9luhrHHk0 pic.twitter.com/164lnjgBBI
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) August 19, 2020
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.
