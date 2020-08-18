CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 45 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 9,549 Total Cases Countywide
Police say Jordan Boyd was last seen on Tuesday in the Perry North area.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police Department)

Police say Jordan Boyd was last seen on Tuesday in the Perry North area. He was wearing a dark green shirt, cut off jeans and gray shoes, police say.

He is 5-foot-1, 130 pounds. He has an Afro with blonde tips.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.

