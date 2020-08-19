Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Amazon has announced they are looking to hire more than 1,500 people to work in its new one-million-square-foot fulfillment and delivery center in Findlay.
They are set to open later this year after ground was broken last October.
Workers will make a minimum of $15 per hour with benefits.
Amazon already employs more than 16,000 people in Pennsylvania.
More information and job applications can be found on Amazon’s Pittsburgh jobs website.
