Amazon will hire more than 1,500 workers for their two new facilities in the Pittsburgh area.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Amazon has announced they are looking to hire more than 1,500 people to work in its new one-million-square-foot fulfillment and delivery center in Findlay.

They are set to open later this year after ground was broken last October.

Workers will make a minimum of $15 per hour with benefits.

Amazon already employs more than 16,000 people in Pennsylvania.

More information and job applications can be found on Amazon’s Pittsburgh jobs website.

