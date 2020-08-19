PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, makes a Spicy Peach and Burrata Caprese Salad!

Spicy Peach and Burrata Caprese Salad

Ingredients:

For the hot honey

1/2 cup honey

2 teaspoons ground cayenne

For the Candied Pecans

2/3 cup toasted pecans

1/4 cup granulated sugar

Sea salt freshly ground black pepper to taste

For the Caprese

3/4 cup basil leaves

3 medium peaches, sliced

Lemon wedge

Mint, for garnish

Extra-virgin olive oil, for serving (optional)

Garnish: Thinly sliced Prosciutto

Directions:

Make the hot honey: In a small pot over medium-low heat, bring honey to a simmer. Add in cayenne and stir to combine. Reduce heat to low and continue cooking until honey bubbles vigorously, about 3 minutes more. Remove from heat and let cool completely.

Make the candied pecans: Line a baking sheet with parchment or a silicone mat. In a large pot over low heat, pour sugar into an even layer. Heat sugar until mostly melted, then add in pecans, a pinch of salt and pepper, and stir constantly until melted sugar coats pecans evenly. Once caramel begins to smoke, immediately remove from heat and transfer pecans to prepared sheet tray. Carefully, use two nonstick spatulas to separate pecans. Allow to cool completely.

Assemble the salad: In a medium serving platter, spread basil into an even layer. Place peaches around the platter, then squeeze lemon wedge over peaches. Place burrata in the center of the platter and use a knife to cut open burrata. Garnish the platter with Prosciutto around the edges.

Sprinkle candied pecans all over, then drizzle with hot honey and olive oil, if using. Garnish with mint before serving.