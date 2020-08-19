Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – State Representative Matt Dowling, a Republican representing Uniontown, is looking to help businesses and event venues.
His proposal would increase capacity at events, like weddings, from 25 people indoors to 50% capacity of the venue.
He says CDC guidelines regarding social distancing would also apply.
“We put together legislation that we think will really help the industry to sustain itself,” Dowling said. “Help people to put food on their tables at home, to earn a living, and sustain their families.”
Dowling says the state has reached the point where Gov. Tom Wolf’s restrictions feel worse than the threat of coronavirus and that “we can’t live under his rule forever.”
