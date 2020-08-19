By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf renewed the opioid disaster declaration for the eleventh time since January 2018.

The renewal, announced today, is meant to speed the process for sending aid in response to the opioid crisis.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commonwealth’s Opioid Command Center continues its work to fight another health crisis – the opioid epidemic,” Wolf said. “The work that is enabled by this declaration is vital to saving the lives of so many Pennsylvanians, providing education and treatment, and advancing initiatives across the state to continue to battle this epidemic. This work is no less important during COVID and I am grateful for all those dedicated professionals who continue the drumbeat of compassionate care and work toward ending this crisis.”

“The opioid crisis continues for those with the disease of addiction, our communities and our state,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Renewing the disaster declaration allows us to continue our efforts to ensure that we are helping those in need. Recovery works, and treatment is possible for those with this disease.”

Dr. Levine signed an order yesterday that allows naloxone, a drug that is very effective in stopping opioid overdoses, to be shipped by mail.