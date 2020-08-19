By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – More than $7,500 dollars and nearly 30 grams of crack-cocaine was seized from a hotel room in Union Township on Monday after a traffic stop.
A New Castle City Police officer stopped a car in front of the City Building for driving the wrong way on a one-way road.
The 18-year-old man did not have identification but told the officer he was from Detroit.
The officer established probable cause that the man was involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics and a search warrant was issued for his hotel room at the Holiday Inn Express.
Once searched, it was found the man had 28 grams of crack cocaine and more than $7,500 in cash.
Antoine Lockett of Detroit was charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.
