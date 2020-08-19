CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 45 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 9,549 Total Cases Countywide
Families First Coronavirus Response Act allows employees two weeks of paid sick time for coronavirus-related reasons.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Parents who work full-time or part-time and have children attending school using a remote or hybrid learning model may be eligible to take paid leave if they don’t have childcare.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act allows parents to take up to 80 hours of emergency paid sick leave if they can’t work because of a lack of childcare.

Parents can receive an additional 10 weeks of paid leave if they meet certain criteria.

There’s also paid sick leave available for employees unable to work because they’re quarantined.

All employees of employers who are covered are eligible for two weeks of paid sick time for COVID-19 reasons.

You can learn more on the Department of Labor’s website.

