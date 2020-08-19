CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 45 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 9,549 Total Cases Countywide
Say hello to adorable kittens: Brook, Creek, River, Rivulet and Stream!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thanks to the actions of an Edgeworth Police officer, five kittens have now found their furever homes.

(Photo Credit: Animal Friends/Facebook)

Animal Friends says that in June, an officer from the Edgewood Police Department responded to a call of a litter of kittens abandoned by their mother in a window well. The officer did not have a carrier to bring the kittens to Animal Friends, so he improvised with a recycling can.

(Photo Credit: Animal Friends/Facebook)

The kittens have since been in a foster home receiving “around-the-clock” love and affection. The kittens were named Brook, Creek, River, Rivulet and Stream.

(Photo Credit: Animal Friends/Facebook)

All five kittens have now found loving homes, according to Animal Friends.

(Photo Credit: Animal Friends/Facebook)

