Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thanks to the actions of an Edgeworth Police officer, five kittens have now found their furever homes.
Animal Friends says that in June, an officer from the Edgewood Police Department responded to a call of a litter of kittens abandoned by their mother in a window well. The officer did not have a carrier to bring the kittens to Animal Friends, so he improvised with a recycling can.
The kittens have since been in a foster home receiving “around-the-clock” love and affection. The kittens were named Brook, Creek, River, Rivulet and Stream.
All five kittens have now found loving homes, according to Animal Friends.
You must log in to post a comment.