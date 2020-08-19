By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters have gathered outside Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto’s home in Point Breeze for the second consecutive night.

On Twitter, the mayor’s office said Mayor Peduto “is at home this evening, where a group is epexted (sic) to gather. He’s looking forward to the opportunity to listen to concerns and we’ll stream it live here.”

The Mayor is at home this evening, where a group is epexted to gather. He’s looking forward to the opportunity to listen to concerns and we’ll stream it live here. https://t.co/jLlJ0HK9MD — Office of the Mayor (@TheNextPGH) August 19, 2020

A small group of protesters have gathered. pic.twitter.com/WNVQdLUoRM — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) August 20, 2020

A small group went up to meet with the mayor on his porch, and they talked about the weekend arrest of the protester by plainclothes police officers, the East Liberty protest and more before the mayor went inside around 9 p.m. The protesters have remained.

The conversation hasn’t ended well. The mayor has gone inside as protesters chant. pic.twitter.com/yfZVc0LIfq — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) August 20, 2020

Earlier, police declared a protest outside of Mayor Peduto’s home that began Tuesday evening and stretched into Wednesday morning an “unlawful assembly.”

Protesters spent Tuesday night and Wednesday morning outside of the mayor’s home chanting, making noise and calling for the mayor’s resignation after plainclothes police officers arrested a man and put him in an unmarked van.

Police gave dispersal orders Wednesday morning, and the protesters left. The mayor was not home.

Related Stories:

The demonstrators have said they are protesting because they feel the mayor has not taken the Black Lives Matter movement seriously. On Tuesday, protesters said they set up outside the mayor’s house because they wanted to walk to him.

So far, police have allowed demonstrators unfettered access to city streets without permits, but the ACLU says police are within their rights to make arrests if protesters create disturbances or block vital streets and intersections and refuse to disperse.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.