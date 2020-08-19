By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) – A Robinson Township man has pleaded guilty to child porn charges.
Prosecutors say 57-year-old Anthony Bellisario pleaded guilty to two counts of violating federal child exploitation laws.
The charges came after a large-scale, international investigation into a site on the dark web that sold child pornography for bitcoin. Prosecutors say Bellisario was a user of that site.
Over the course of a more than a year, he’s accused of downloading nearly 1,700 files of child pornography. Prosecutors say he uploaded six files to the website, receiving credits to get “free” videos in return.
On his laptop, prosecutors say law enforcement found more than 11,000 videos and photos of child sexual abuse and child erotica on two laptops he owned.
Bellisario will be sentenced on Jan. 5, 2021. He’s facing a minimum of 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.
