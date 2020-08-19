PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On day 3 of the Democratic National Convention, Democrats will nominate their candidate for vice president, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, and hear from a popular former president.

And Republicans are gearing up for their convention next week when one local candidate for Congress slated to speak.

Tuesday night was all about officially nominating Scranton native Joe Biden. After the convention secretary called out Pennsylvania, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey — standing in front of a home — said, “When Joe Biden was young, he came to this house in Scranton.”

On Wednesday night, Harris will get the VP nod and speak to the nation. That will follow remarks from 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

But the featured keynote speaker is former President Barack Obama, who is expected to focus on the skills of his vice president, Joe Biden.

Locally, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb — the Mt. Lebanon Democrat who represents the 17th Congressional District — had a brief moment in the national limelight Tuesday evening, both to praise Biden and attack President Donald Trump.

“While working people are struggling, he’s looking out for the people who are doing just fine — the wealthy, the corporations, the donors to his campaign,” Lamb said of Pres. Trump.

Next week, Lamb’s Republican opponent, Sean Parnell, will get his turn to speak at the Republican National Convention.

“It’s sort of a dream come true, and I heard that the president himself sort of asked and invited me to do it. And it’s just an honor,” Parnell told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Wednesday.

Starting Monday in Charlotte, the RNC is mostly virtual, but a few delegates will go, says former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta — who heads the Pennsylvania GOP delegation.

“Each state will pick six delegates to make that trip. Obviously, it will be ranking members of the party, whether it be the party chair,” says Barletta.

Barletta says the Republicans will be careful in Charlotte.

“We’ll all be tested. They’re taking temperature. And, obviously, they’ll be socially distancing, staying within the restrictions of how many people can be in a room at a time,” Barletta said.

Of course, the Democrats have to finish the DNC first. And that happens Thursday night when Biden accepts his party’s nomination and addresses the nation.