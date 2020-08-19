CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 45 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 9,549 Total Cases Countywide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
An investigation found that some public schools may not be checking the statewide database properly.
Filed Under:Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Background Checks, Child Abuse, Local TV, Pennsylvania News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has a message for school districts all across the commonwealth: improve background checks for employees.

According to a recent investigation, some public schools may not be properly checking the statewide child abuse database.

Shapiro says that any employee or volunteer is required to submit the appropriate clearances to the schools and the schools must maintain all required clearances as mandated by law.

Comments