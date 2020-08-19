Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has a message for school districts all across the commonwealth: improve background checks for employees.
According to a recent investigation, some public schools may not be properly checking the statewide child abuse database.
Shapiro says that any employee or volunteer is required to submit the appropriate clearances to the schools and the schools must maintain all required clearances as mandated by law.
