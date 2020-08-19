PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wednesday will see sunny skies and low humidity levels.
It could be a little cool for some this morning with temperatures possibly dropping into the upper-40s for places along and north of I-80.
Today will be dry with the next chance for rain arriving on Friday afternoon.
At this point, it looks like most of the weekend rain will fall in places where moderate drought conditions are persisting, including parts of Greene, Fayette, and Washington counties.
The rain is needed as so far this summer, we’ve seen just over 7 inches of rain, which marks the driest start to a summer since 2011 and the 19th driest start on record.
