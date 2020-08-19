PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The dean of Pitt says students are holding parties without wearing masks or social distancing, and it’s putting the fall semester at risk.

Dean Kenyon Bonner said in a letter that students, parents and community members have alerted him about “a large number of students” throwing and going to parties.

“Let me be clear: Your behavior is threatening a successful fall term for all of us,” Dean Bonner writes.

He points to University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which went online-only after a week of classes, and Notre Dame, where classes were canceled after 80 new COVID-19 cases were linked to off-campus parties.

“Early reports indicate that off-campus house parties and parties hosted by fraternities and sororities played a significant role in spreading the virus,” the dean writes.

He’s warning students that actions have consequences and that no one should hold or attend parties where physical distancing is impossible and face masks aren’t required.

He also says students shouldn’t socialize with other people not in their “pod” while sheltering in place. Off-campus student pods are made up with others they live with, and on-campus students have been assigned to pods.

The letter ends with this: “We have one chance to get this right. So take care of business, start the semester right, and mask up.”

Pitt’s surveillance testing has shown a 0.44 percent prevalence for the virus. Out of 450 asymptomatic students testing, two results came back positive.