By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 100 new Coronavirus cases Thursday out of 1,648 test results, and just one additional deaths.
The additional death was a person in their 70s that had a reported date of death of August 1.
The county-wide total number of cases now stands at 9,676 since March 14.
The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county stands at 811 patients.
The death toll has reached 298.
