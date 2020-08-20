Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) – There is a fully involved structure fire in Beaver County, and there are reports that not everyone made it out.
911 dispatchers confirm a fire at 1008 Seventh Avenue in Beaver Falls. The call came in at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The fire fully engulfed the building, and 911 dispatchers don’t know if everyone got out safely.
Multiple fire departments are on scene and dispatchers say there are patients being treated.
