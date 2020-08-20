CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 45 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 9,549 Total Cases Countywide
Families have been notified of a student testing positive for coronavirus.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) – The Belle Vernon Area School District Athletic Department paused all cheerleading and volleyball practices after it was learned a student tested positive for coronavirus.

Once the positive test was known, families were alerted and parents of students that may have been in contact with this student were made aware.

Belle Vernon Area School District made the decision to pause these activities in accordance with its athletic and activities health and safety plan.

You can see the district’s full health and safety plan on its website.

