By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BELLE VERNON (KDKA) – The Belle Vernon Area School District Athletic Department paused all cheerleading and volleyball practices after it was learned a student tested positive for coronavirus.
Once the positive test was known, families were alerted and parents of students that may have been in contact with this student were made aware.
Belle Vernon Area School District made the decision to pause these activities in accordance with its athletic and activities health and safety plan.
You can see the district’s full health and safety plan on its website.
