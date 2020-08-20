Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The wait for one dog at the Butler County Humane Society is finally over.
After nearly two years, Tilly has her forever home. The BCHS says the dog was there for 722 days before being adopted.
Tilly became a favorite of staff and volunteers during her stay.
“But today she went home with her new Mom and we are over the 🌙 excited for both of them!,” the BCHS said on Facebook. “Live your best life Tilly! You deserve it!!”
Happy trails, Tilly!
