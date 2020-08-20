PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The widow of a former Pittsburgh Steeler is praying for a miracle.

Before ever donning a Steelers jersey, Carlton Haselrig earned a special ring for his induction into the wrestling “Hall of Fame.”

But, someone stole the ring from the Haselrig’s home two years ago.

Now his wife Michelle wants to honor his recent death and fight to get it back.

“A lot of people know him from being a former Pittsburgh Steeler, of course,” said Michelle Haselrig, widow.

She said he loved his time in the NFL, but his wrestling ring made him the proudest.

“Anybody that’s a wrestler, and you know Pennsylvania’s big on wrestling. My husband, you can ask anyone, was the Elvis of wrestling.”

So when his prized possession was stolen from their home, he felt defeated.

“My husband didn’t want to make a big deal about it. He didn’t want to be in the media.”

The only lead came as a random phone call one day from a local jeweler in Johnstown.

“Saying that a white male was in there trying to sell his ring. We were surprised because we assumed it was still downstairs.”

But the hope quickly slipped away when police showed up.

“[The suspect] knew something was wrong, snatched the ring back, and ran out of the store.”

Two years after the theft, Michelle needs it back now more than ever. Her husband passed away at home just a few weeks ago, leaving behind their marriage of 20 years and their 5 children.

“I woke up this morning and that was one of the [Facebook] memories and I’m praying that somebody would have compassion for me and my family and would just give it back.”

She posted the pictures of the ring again on Facebook.

“It looks like a high school ring and it says ‘national wrestling’ and ‘distinguished member.’ It is green, and it has a white diamond in the middle.”

She said she won’t ask any questions and is willing to pay the person back if they bought it without knowing it was stolen. She just needs that piece of her husband’s legacy back – and hopes Pittsburghers can help her find it.

“I want to pass it on and I want to keep it in the family and I would just do that. And I really would consider that person a hero to me.”

If you know where the special ring could be, please reach out to KDKA and we will pass the message along to the Haselrig family.