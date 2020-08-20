CHESWICK (KDKA) – The driver of a semi-truck died after a collision with a train in Cheswick on Thursday morning.

The collision occurred on Blockdale Street at Pittsburgh Street.

The train hit the truck just after 5:00 a.m. and pushed the cab into a brick building near the tracks after the truck attempted to cross the tracks ahead of the train but did not make it.

The building was occupied at the time of the crash, but no one inside was injured.

Emergency crews are currently trying to remove the body of the driver from the cab of the truck.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

