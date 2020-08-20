Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tickets will be available for Saturday’s Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park.
Beginning at 10:00 a.m. tickets can be reserved for the showing of the 2019 film “Charlie’s Angels.”
The movie will be shown at the Carnegie Science Center parking lot on the North Shore.
Admission is free but tickets are required.
Gates will open at 8:00 p.m. and movies will start at 9:00 p.m.
You can reserve tickets on the City of Pittsburgh website.
You must log in to post a comment.