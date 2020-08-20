Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city is going green as it works to restore the Clayton Hill area of Frick Park.
Thursday 11 goats and a donkey were set loose in the park to remove the invasive plants in the area.
The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy says goats are especially good at getting rid of bush honeysuckle, which benefits trees and plants native to Clayton Hill. It’ll also help improve the site as a breeding habitat for birds.
The goats will keep on munching through fall, and they’ll be back in 2021.
