By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Kennywood will not be reopening after Labor Day.
Kennywood and Idlewild & SoakZone will be open for the last time in 2020 on Sept. 7.
2020 Kennywood season passes will be extended to include the 2021 season “as a show of thanks,” the park says.
“We’re so thankful to our Team Members for the fantastic job they’ve done in implementing high standards of cleanliness and safety, and to our Guests for following these new measures,” said Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls in a press release.
“We’ll wrap up this season on a positive note on Labor Day, and start getting ready for 2021.”
The park says it’s had a “roller coaster of a season.” Two additional operating days have now been added to the season — Aug. 28 and Sept. 4. Those days will have special events, which you can see online.
The park’s season has been affected by coronavirus. Opening day was pushed back, the operating schedule was changed and Phantom Fright Nights was canceled.
