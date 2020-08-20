CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 45 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 9,549 Total Cases Countywide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
According to court documents, the suspect used the stolen money to pay for his child support
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, North Versailles, North Versailles Fire Department, Theft

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) – A man accused of stealing money from the North Versailles Fire Department surrendered to detectives Thursday.

Ryan Marton is accused of stealing over $1,700 from the department. Police say he was once the business manager of the fire department and was removed from the job in 2019.

According to court paperwork, Marton used the fire department to pay $1,720 for his child support. He also allegedly fraudulently created a $60,000 tax liability, causing a withdrawal of fire department funds from its bank account.

He’s facing multiple charges, including receiving stolen property and theft.

The DA’s office says he surrendered Thursday and is awaiting arraignment. He’s expected to be released on his own recognizance.

Comments