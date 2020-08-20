By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) – A man accused of stealing money from the North Versailles Fire Department surrendered to detectives Thursday.
Ryan Marton is accused of stealing over $1,700 from the department. Police say he was once the business manager of the fire department and was removed from the job in 2019.
According to court paperwork, Marton used the fire department to pay $1,720 for his child support. He also allegedly fraudulently created a $60,000 tax liability, causing a withdrawal of fire department funds from its bank account.
He’s facing multiple charges, including receiving stolen property and theft.
The DA’s office says he surrendered Thursday and is awaiting arraignment. He’s expected to be released on his own recognizance.
