By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 791 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday and 15 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 126,940 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The department also says it’s seeing a “significant increase” in the number of COVID-19 cases among people 19 to 24 years old.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between August 13 and August 19, is 161,638 with 5,019 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 22,765 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Tuesday, which represents the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,538.

There are 1,386,071 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 644 probable or not confirmed cases at this time.

The state health department numbers show there are 20,522 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 4,315 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 24,837. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,107 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 9,136 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

