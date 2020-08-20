Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo is welcoming three new adorable faces.
The zoo announced the birth of one female and two male cubs on Thursday. The siblings were born on July 16.
The mom has been very attentive, the zoo says, and she’s spending time behind the-scenes in the animal care center with her new cubs while the lion exhibit is being renovated.
These are the first African lion births at the zoo since 1975.
The zoo says their births will help sustain the managed lion population and conserve the vulnerable species.
Earlier this summer, the zoo added a 2-year-old male lion and a pair of 2-year-old females lionesses.
