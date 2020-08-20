CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 45 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 9,549 Total Cases Countywide
These cuties are the first African lions born at the zoo since 1975!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo is welcoming three new adorable faces.

The zoo announced the birth of one female and two male cubs on Thursday. The siblings were born on July 16.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium)

The mom has been very attentive, the zoo says, and she’s spending time behind the-scenes in the animal care center with her new cubs while the lion exhibit is being renovated.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium)

These are the first African lion births at the zoo since 1975.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium)

The zoo says their births will help sustain the managed lion population and conserve the vulnerable species.

Earlier this summer, the zoo added a 2-year-old male lion and a pair of 2-year-old females lionesses.

