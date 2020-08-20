PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For many districts, classes haven’t even begun yet but school leaders are putting popular activities on hold due to positive cases of coronavirus cases.

Overnight, it was learned Belle Vernon was the latest district to have a positive case.

Through the district’s social media channels, the athletic department decided to pause its high school cheerleading and volleyball practices after learning a student had tested positive for coronavirus.

They say the decision is in line with the district’s athletic and activities health and safety plan and Pennsylvania’s Department of Health recommendations.

The district told parents and students that may have been in contact with the student about the positive test immediately.

Also on Wednesday, Montour School District also put all cheerleading activities on hold.

Montour says it is a precaution after several students have been exposed to COVID-19.

Families in the district have been notified.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details