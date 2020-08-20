PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The second night of protests outside of the home of Mayor Bill Peduto ended with at least one person in custody.

The protest ultimately ended at Mellon Park.

As seen in a Twitter video, Pittsburgh Police forced protesters back into Mellon park.

Earlier Wednesday evening, a group of about 200 protesters gathered outside of the mayor’s home.

It looked different than Tuesday’s protest, with the mayor sitting on his steps for a while and having conversations with protesters.

That lasted between 30-40 minutes before he went inside.

Protesters continued their demonstrations, with some apparently not pleased with what they had heard from the mayor.

Around 10:00 p.m., Pittsburgh Police declared the demonstration an unlawful assembly and protesters were told to leave – dispersing into nearby Mellon Park.

“They’re frustrated and they’re fed up, they’re ready for change, they’re ready for bold action,” said Councilwoman Erika Strassburger. “They’ve been waiting years, really generations, for bold change in this city and that’s what I heard and that’s something I’m taking home with me tonight.”

This morning, it is unknown if one of the people in custody is facing any charges.

KDKA’s Lisa Washington will be following this story and will bring any updates to you on KDKA Morning News and CBSN Pittsburgh.